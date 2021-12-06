'Will comment on Goa ex-CM's entry into BJP, only after he resigns as Cong MLA'

Panaji, Dec 6 (IANS) The BJP's pursuit of former Chief Minister and sitting Congress MLA Ravi Naik appears to have cooled off a bit, with state Bharatiya Janata Party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade claiming that until Naik resigns from his legislatorship, he would not be willing to comment on the issue.



"He is still an MLA. Until he does not resign and it is informed to us, we cannot speak about this. I will be able to speak when he resigns and sends us a proposal," the state BJP president said.



Naik was tipped to join the ruling BJP over the weekend. Both his sons, Roy and Ritiesh, joined the BJP in 2020.



Ever since 2017, 13 Congress MLAs have joined the BJP.



--IANS

maya/dpb

