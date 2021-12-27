Will break all walls to ensure development in J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Dec 27 (IANS) The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, said on Monday that the administration will "break all walls" to ensure development in the Union Territory while taking along the people of the region.



Sinha was addressing the ongoing Jammu & Kashmir Real Estate Summit 2021 held here.



At the summit, a total of 39 unique deals worth Rs 18,900 crore were inked.



Investments were received in sectors such as residential, commercial, hospitality, infrastructure, finance, film and entertainment, among others.



Sinha assured the real estate developers that the administration will provide incentives, especially on stamp duty, at par with the other Indian states.



"For the purpose of a ‘New Dawn' in the UT, we will ensure single window services in letter and spirit," he said.



Besides, he categorically requested the developers to also take along the local real estate players and other stakeholders in the growth journey of the UT.



Sinha also announced that a real estate summit of the same nature will be hosted by Srinagar on May 21-22, 2022.



Giving reference to Davos as a widely-preferred global business summit destination, he urged the business fraternity to come forward and host such big events in the UT.



He said J&K has lesser number of hotels, malls and other tourist amenities as compared to the influx of tourists, and hence he expects the industry to come forward and fulfil the needs.



