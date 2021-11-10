Wildlife parks in UP to open from Nov 15

Lucknow, Nov 10 (IANS) The tiger reserves in Uttar Pradesh -- Dudhwa Tiger reserve (DTR), Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) and Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary -- will reopen for tourists from November 15.



The wildlife parks were scheduled to open from November 1 but the same was postponed due to heavy rainfall that led to water logging and damaged roads.



According to forest officials, tourists, who made the bookings in the rest houses as per the initial plan, have been given the option to postpone their stay or seek refund of the amount that they have paid against the bookings.



The entry of tourists in some of the ranges in the Dudhwa National Park, where the approach road is damaged or water has not receded yet, will remain restricted till the area becomes safe for the movement.



