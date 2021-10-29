Wife of missing Kerala CPI-M worker moves habeas corpus plea

Kochi, Oct 29 (IANS) The wife of missing CPI-M activist P. Sajeevan on Friday approached the Kerala High Court with a habeas corpus plea, alleging that her husband was abducted for reasons associated with the upcoming party organisational elections.



In her petition, she said that she had no other option but to approach the court as there was no progress in the ongoing police investigation, despite a month having elapsed since Sajeevan has gone missing.



Acting on the petition, a division bench issued notice to the state on this case.



Sajeevan, who ekes out a living as a fisherman, and has been missing since September 29 from his home town in Alappuzha district.



His family approached the Amabalapuzha Police station on the day he went missing, alleging that it is not a "missing case" but abduction as the party in their village is faction-ridden.



--IANS

sg/vd