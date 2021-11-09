Why this university is Northeast India's top placement university

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANSlife) Chhohan Das, prior to pursuing a bachelor in pharmacy, was uncertain about his future. As time went by Das realised he was in safe hands. Currently working with one of Indias top companies, Alembic Pharmaceutical, he credits his university for the right guidance and consistent support. "Like most students, I too was worried about my career at the starting of my academic course. But thankfully I received immense support from Assam downtown University faculties and the in-house placement cell. They not only focus on the course material but also make sure the students are well prepared to face the real deal. Mock interviews are held for boosting confidence and necessary guidance are provided in case of doubts. Ive got placed in several reputed companies such as Tech Mahindra and Margdarshak previously."







The primary essence of university education is to build the capacity of individuals and prepare them to become useful and contributory members of society. In that vein, people often select universities based on their placement ratings and potential for employment. Somewhere in Guwahati, within the Northeast Indian state of Assam, lies Assam downtown University (AdtU), an enclave opportunities.



With a population of 1.4 billion people and a fast-growing youth population exceeding 260 million young people, the struggle for livelihood is often dependent on economic forces and individual readiness. More than an estimated 25 million graduates - based on enrollment statistics by the Ministry of Human Resource Development - are churned out of India's tertiary institutions annually, with only about 40 per cent actually finding a job. To break into that exclusive group, a student needs a strong foundation and an institution that ranks high in placement.



Prasanjit Das, an alumnus of AdtU Bachelor in Health Care Management department shares how the university has shaped not just his career but overall personality. "The university has the best staff and placement cell. The teachers are extremely supportive and are always available when in need. The placement cell has excellent training modules; from personality development to facing interviews, one gets trained on a professional level. Honestly, due to the current pandemic situation, I was not even sure of getting a job. I thank my stars and my alma mater for always guiding me in this journey. I'm currently employed with Upgrade Jeet in Bangalore and was associated with multiple prestigious organisations as Avadh Utopia and Reliance Jio in the past.



Established in 2010, AdtU has grown in leaps and bounds, carving a niche for itself as one of the most impactful tertiary institutions in all of India. As a fast-growing university - with more than 8,000 students enrolled in more than 60 carefully designed programmes - it combines academic and professional excellence within a unique environment of inter-cultural expression and co-existence. A Nielson Company 2017 survey that measured 11 comprehensive parameters ranked Assam downtown University in the top 10 of India's private universities. Set upon an 80-acre land, spread over the hills of Panikhaiti, Guwahati, AdtU is widely known for its admissions efficiency.



The academic model of AdtU is extremely inspirational, designed to be at par with global standards. From Engineering, Humanities and Social Sciences, Management and Applied Health Science to Pharmacy and Nursing, the university has put together a rich plethora of courses and faculties to build up a generation that won't simply change the fortunes of India and transform her, but also play a major part in major industries and sectors of the world. No wonder you'll find students trooping in from at least 20 states across India and more than five countries.



With regards to placement, AdtU has a functional department dedicated to ensuring their students gain access to employment opportunities, pooled campus as well as off-campus recruitments. Regular invitations are issued to companies from different sectors of the economy as part of the university's campus recruitment drive for students of different levels. This well-equipped department is properly positioned with the right facilities to handle every single part of the process. Suffice to say their efforts have yielded many results.



Between 2019 and 2020, AdtU collaborated with more than 300 recruiting partners and secured more than 700 job offers for its students. This gave the university an impressive ranking, achieving a record of 90 per cent placement within the period. But it's not just about getting jobs; young educated people are keen on job fulfilment and seek jobs that meet their needs, goals, dreams, and aspirations. The job offers secured by AdtU attracted an average salary package of Rs 4 lakhs per annum, with some salary packages reaching as high as Rs 25 lakhs per annum. Debapriya Paul, a student of AdtU MBA 2021 batch has set a shining example by achieving the highest number of placements in prestigious organisations such as Tech Mahindra, First Connect, BYJU'S, Caliche, Upgrade and Magdarshak. Currently, she is associated with Planet Spark as Business Development Counsellor, drawing a salary of Rs 7.6 LPA.



The university has formed a formidable partnership with multinational and national corporations and firms that provide the bulk of recruitment for her students. These include Amazon, BYJU's, Wipro, TCS, Cognizant, Capgemini, IBM, HCL, Accenture, P&G, Cipla, Nestle, HP, Genpact, Apollo Group, NIMHANS, Taj Chennai, Lemon Tree Group of Hotels, and Radisson Group among many others. Each year, representatives from these firms troop into campus to pick some of the best talents India has got to offer in order to beef up its manpower.



--IANS

tb/