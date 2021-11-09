Why shopaholics love virtual shopping

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANSlife) The internet has revolutionised the way we live our lives, and shopping is no exception. As technology entrenches itself in every aspect of our lives, it's no wonder that even shopping has completely moved online. In 2021, more than 2.14 billion people worldwide are expected to purchase online [Statista, 2021]. This is 62 percent higher than the 1.32 billion global digital buyers in 2014.





Furthermore, it is estimated that in 2023, e-Commerce retail purchases are expected to rise from 14.1 percent to 22 percent [Statista, 2021]. Although the convenience of shopping online is without a doubt attractive to those who aren't blessed with patience, it's not just the speed at which one receives purchases that have increased, many perks come from virtual shopping as well! Of course, certain benefits vary depending on the type of shopper you may be, but here are 5 benefits of virtual shopping for every shopaholic by Proxgy, the World's first Visual Commerce platform.



Increased convenience



Virtual shopping makes it easy for anyone to shop from anywhere without any restrictions. There is no need of going out and get a parking space or waste time in traffic. Virtual shopping provides the same experience as brick-and-mortar stores but more conveniently where you can use your mobile devices, such as a smartphone or tablet, to browse and shop while on the go. With this kind of service, you can shop even when you're on a commute or at a doctor's office while waiting for your turn.



Constant access to products and promotions



You do not need to wait for the next sale since virtual shopping provides you with direct access to product updates, special offers, and more from almost anywhere. You can also get exclusive discounts from online retailers if you sign up as a member. By doing this, you can still enjoy brand new products at lower prices even if there is no sale going on in your location.



Enhanced customer service



A hassle-free shopping experience is a primary reason consumers buy online. Virtual shopping makes it easier to ask for help, get solutions to issues, and find accurate information about the product and services you need. You can also enjoy some perks from the comfort of your home, office, or anywhere as long as you have a fast and reliable internet connection.



Possibility to explore new products



Virtual shopping makes it easier for people to try out new things because they do not need to ask for help from a salesperson. You can also see first-hand how you can use the product, its benefits, and more before placing your order. 55 percent of consumers research online when planning a major purchase [Statista, 2021]. With improved visibility, it also gives you opportunities to compare prices among different retailers available online.



An easier way to save money



The best part of virtual shopping is that it makes it easier for you to get the most out of your money by simply browsing through different websites and clicking on recommended products or customised services based on your preferences and needs. The result will be a list of products according to what you need at lower prices since coupons are available in several stores too.



Virtual shopping is a great way to get the best deals on your favourite brands without having to leave the comfort of your home. With increased convenience, constant access to products and promotions, enhanced customer service, the possibility to explore new products, and an easier way to save money when shopping through virtual stores online, shoppers have many benefits when they take advantage of this form of retailing.



--IANS

lh/tb/