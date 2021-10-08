WHO defines post-Covid situation to ensure better treatment

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a 'clinical case definition' of post-Covid situation to ensure better treatment and care for affected person.



People with post-Covid conditions can experience lingering symptoms for months after recovery, said global health body WHO in a tweet, adding that the symptoms may begin right after being sick with Covid-19 or later, and may come and go.



The WHO has developed a clinical case definition of post-Covid condition by Delphi methodology that includes 12 domains, available for use in all settings. This first version was developed by patients, researchers and others, representing all WHO regions, with the understanding that the definition may change as new evidence emerges and the understanding of the consequences of Covid-19 continues to evolve.



The post-Covid situation definition states, "Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction but also others and generally have an impact on everyday functioning. Symptoms may be new onset following initial recovery from an acute Covid-19 episode or persist from the initial illness. Symptoms may also fluctuate or relapse over time".



It adds further that the post-Covid condition occurs in individuals with a history of probable or confirmed SARS CoV-2 infection, usually three months from the onset of Covid-19 with symptoms that last for at least two months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis.



The WHO said that if you have been diagnosed with Covid and are still feeling sick for weeks or months afterwards with fatigue, shortness of breath, headache, fever, muscle pain, cough, chest pain, loss of smell or taste, depression and confusion, talk to doctor.



The WHO consulted patients, clinicians and other stakeholders from 44 countries in the six WHO regions to arrive at this post-Covid condition definition.



--IANS

avr/dpb