WHO builds new trauma centre in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Kabul, Dec 9 (IANS) The World Health Organization (WHO) has commenced construction of a new trauma centre in a remote district in Afghanistan's Kandahar province, the world body announced on Thursday.



In a tweet, WHO Afghanistan said: "As part of efforts to expand trauma services across Afghanistan, WHO has commenced construction of a new trauma care unit (TCU) in Spin Boldak district, with support from the EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid.



"The TCU will be complete in 3.5 months."



The WHO is supporting 130 TCUs across the war-hit Asian country.



Since the Taliban takeover in August, the WHO has flown 266 metric tonnes of medical cargo to Afghanistan via 15 flights, "enough to cover the urgent health needs of around 2.8 million people attending hospitals and health centres throughout the country".



But the global body maintains that "health needs across Afghanistan continue to soar. The fast-approaching winter has increased the risk of disease transmission and could further burden already vulnerable health facilities".



"WHO is continuing efforts to sustain the health system."



The WHO has listed shortages of staff, medical supplies, and the fuel and electricty needed for health facilities to operate as the key challenges that contribute towards leaving hundreds of thousands of vulnerable Afghans without healthcare services.



--IANS

ksk/





