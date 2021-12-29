Where is Lokpal, asks Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Attacking the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party for not fulfilling its promise of appointing an anti-corruption ombudsman, i.e., Lokpal, for the past eight years, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said on Wednesday that December 29 should be celebrated as 'Vada Khilaafi' (breach of promise) day.



"Several promises were made by the Kejriwal government, and appointing a Lokpal to keep a check on corruption was on top on that list. Eight years have passed since then, but the bill continues to be missing. It is a classic example of breach of promise," Gupta said during a press conference here.



Kejriwal had also promised 11,000 Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses, cleaning the Yamuna, setting up 500 schools and 20 colleges etc., but he failed to fulfil even a single promise, Gupta said, as he asked the AAP national convener as to when will he fulfil his promises.



Gupta further pointed out that the Delhi government has not even appointed a Lokayukta, or civil commissioner.



"It might be because 24 AAP MLA have 87 corruption charges against them," he alleged.



Gupta added that it was Kejriwal who had played a prominent role in the Anna Hazare led anti-corruption movement in 2011 that paved the way for his entry into politics, and "he should keep the promises he made to the people of Delhi".



Having jurisdiction over the Central government to look into allegations of corruption against its public functionaries and for matters connected to corruption, the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act was passed in 2013 following the Jan Lokpal movement led by Anna Hazare in 2011.



The Lokpal is responsible for enquiring into corruption charges at the national level, while the Lokayukta performs the same function at the state level.



The Lokpal Bill was a big-ticket promise made by Kejriwal. However, as per a 2018 RTI query, the bill is still pending before the Delhi government with AAP continuing to maintain silence over the subject.



