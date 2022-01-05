When Shagun Pandey sang with folk artiste for 'Meet' honeymoon sequence

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Television actor Shagun Pandey recalls singing folk songs with a local musician in Bikaner, Rajasthan, while shooting for a honeymoon sequence in 'Meet'.



He reminisces: "The hotel I was staying in had a beautiful breakfast area and there was this old, local man who used to sit there and play some soulful music. I was so impressed by his craft that I wanted to learn from him. Even though we had early morning shoots, I made sure that I take out time, get ready half an hour early, and go sing with him."



'Tujhse Hai Raabta' actor Shagun is seen playing the character of Meet Ahlawat in the show. His character is married to Meet Hooda (played by Ashi Singh) and to make their love story more interesting, makers have included a honeymoon sequence. The actor shares further about his experience of singing with a local artiste.



"We used to sing different regional folk songs together and he even helped me correct my dialect. He taught me some new songs too and I must say that I absolutely loved jamming with him, it was a great experience. The guests in our hotel also enjoyed our morning music sessions."



"It has become my morning routine and while I am missing it now, I make sure to practice and sing during my free time at home or on set," he adds. 'Meet' airs on Zee TV.



--IANS

