When Salman is on board, our job gets easier: Shabina Khan on 'Main Chala'

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) With the Guru Randhawa music video 'Main Chala', starring Salman Khan, now streaming after its release on Saturday, its director of choreography Shabina Khan says the Bollywood superstar helped her create magic on screen.



Shabina Khan said 'Main Chala', being a slow romantic number, grows on you, but for a choreographer, it is very difficult to execute. "But when you have an artiste such as Salman sir, your job becomes a little easier," she said.



Commenting on what Salman Khan brings to the table, Shabina said "he adds his own style to every song".



She added: "Whenever I am working with Salman sir, I make sure that I present him with a couple of options and take his advice on what steps he thinks will look the best, making it a collaborative effort."



The song, written and composed by Shabbir Ahmed, and sung by Guru Randhawa and Iulia Vantur, is available on the T-Series YouTube channel.



