When PM Modi met a 'chaiwala' from Goa

Panaji, Oct 23 (IANS) Never shy about his past, when he sold tea at a railway station in Gujarat as a young boy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bonded with a 'chaiwala' from Goa during a virtual interaction on Saturday.



Among the many beneficiaries of the Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swayampurna Goa initiatives, Modi also spoke to Ruki Ahmed, a person with physical disabilities, who runs a utility stall in the port town of Vasco, which also sells samosas, water, chips, biscuits and tea.



"You are also a chaiwala like me," Modi quipped during his conversation with Ahmed.



The Prime Minister also lauded Ahmed's courage and grit, which has won him a gold medal in table tennis at district level para-games.



"Your courage inspires one and all. Since the people have given us a chance to serve, we are trying our best to ensure that the divyangs in our country can live with respect," Modi said.



"You have seen how the country's para-athletes have made India proud recently. You are also an athlete, put in all you can, the government will help you tide over shortcomings. Make Goa proud," Modi also said.



--IANS

maya/skp/