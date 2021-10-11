When I prepare really well, I go out there full of confidence: Marsh

Abu Dhabi, Oct 11 (IANS) Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh feels that he goes on the field with full confidence if he prepares really well. But he fell short of saying if he will bat at three or below in the men's T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE. Marsh has been a standout performer for Australia in their white-ball tours to West Indies and Bangladesh, scoring 375 runs across 10 matches at number three.



"I feel more confident in my preparation which often allows me to go out and play the game and perform for my team. When I prepare really well, I go out there full of confidence. I certainly feel very confident going into the T20 World Cup with my form and where I'm at mentally and physically, which has been great," Marsh was quoted as saying by ICC on Monday.



Asked about whether the return of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell will see a change of position for him in the batting, Marsh said, "Look, I've said a number of times now over the last few months that whatever role I'm given in the team, I'll do it to the best of my ability. Whether it's at 3 or as a floater in the middle-order, we'll have to wait and see."



Marsh also spoke about his improvement in batting against spin, something that helped him in negotiating the slower bowlers on slow pitches of West Indies and Bangladesh. "I've worked really hard on my game against spin. Probably more so around the rotation of strike and making sure I'm getting off strike through those middle overs in white-ball cricket."



The 29-year-old felt that his conversations with team-mate, leg-spinner Adam Zampa also helped in improving his game against the spinners. "I just asked him (Zampa), where he would bowl to me to try and stop me from scoring. If I could try and nullify the bowlers from doing that and get the game a bit more on my terms when playing against spin, it becomes a little bit easier, you get more boundary options."



Marsh concluded by saying that Australia have players who can help the five-time 50 overs World Cup winners to clinch their first-ever T20 World Cup. "I believe we've had the squad every time to go all the way. Obviously, our full squad hasn't been finalized yet. But we've got a great core group of players and hopefully this year, we can go one better."



Australia open their Super 12 against South Africa on October 23 in Abu Dhabi. They are in Group 1 alongside South Africa, 2010 winners England, defending champions West Indies and two yet-to-be-known qualifying teams from Round 1.



--IANS