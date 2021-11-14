When and how do Barelvi centres respond to Raza Academy founder's call for a bandh

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The role of Raza Academy has come to the forefront in the background of the recent violence in Amravati in Maharashtra.



Several recent events put the focus on Raza Academy as violence escalated in Amravati and other cities of Maharashtra following protests by Raza Academy against the Tripura violence.



Saeed Noori looks after the day-to-day activities of Raza Academy. He travels across India to strengthen Raza Academy and Barelvi Movement.



His critics say he is in the sewing thread business and never received formal Islamic Education.



He has become a champion in modern-day activism from the unorganised Barelvi Movement. He is always downplayed by others, but nobody knows when and how the other Barelvi centres respond to his call like Maharashtra Bandh on November 12.



On October 30, Raza Academy held a meeting of Ulema's in Mumbai. They condemned the violence in Tripura. The meeting was chaired by its patron, Moin Miya.



On November 2, Raza Academy held a meeting in Mumbai. They wrote a letter to President of India demanding President Rule in Tripura. They announced Maharashtra Bandh on November 12.



On November 8, Raza Academy Chief Saeed Noori sat on dharna protest in front of Pydhonie Police Station in Mumbai.



Police agreed to register FIR against Wasim Rizvi for his blasphemous book.



The Raza Academy was formed in 1978 at Ali Umer Street, Mumbai by Mohammed Saeed Noori along with a few of his colleagues. It's a Sunni Barelvi Organization.



Saeed Noori has been the President of Raza Academy from 1986 till date.



The main purpose was to establish the Academy was for printing and publishing books written by Aalahazrat Imam Ahmed Raza (Ahmed Raza Barelvi) and other writers from the Ahle Sunnat Jamaat. The Barelvi movement developed under the leadership of Sufi scholar Ahmed Raza Barelvi.



Later, Raza Academy established themselves as voice of Sunni Barelvi Movement and other Muslim related matters. Barelvi Movement is not much organised as other sect of Islam. But the rise of Raza Academy has given them voice in modern activism.



Moin Miya Ashrafi is the Patron of Raza Academy and Chief, Jamia Qadriya Ashrafiya Madrassa, Kamathipura, Mumbai.



He is also President All India Sunni Jamiatul Ulema (Organization of Sunni Barelvi Maulavis).



Sources say because of his influence, many politicians come to visit him for a courtesy call. It is noticed that, he always has easy access to Ministers, Police Commissioners and other government officers.



