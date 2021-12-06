WhatsApp enables disappearing messages by default for new chats

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) WhatsApp on Monday announced that its users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats.



Meta-owned platform said that it is adding two new durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours and 90 days, as well as the existing option of 7 days.



"When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration, and we've added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create," WhatsApp said in a statement.



This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats, the company added.



WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages last year, and recently introduced a way for photos and videos to immediately disappear after being viewed once.



"For people who choose to switch on default disappearing messages, we will display a message in your chats that tells people this is the default you've chosen," the company noted.



If a user needs a particular conversation to remain permanent, it's also easy to switch a chat back.



"We believe disappearing messages along with end-to-end encryption are two crucial features that define what it means to be a private messaging service today and bring us one step closer to the feeling of an in-personal conversation," said WhatsApp.



