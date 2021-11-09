What remains, a group exhibit

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANSlife) Method, Kala Ghoda presents a group show by 4 artists titled "What Remains" starting 11th November, until 27th November 2021. With the seismic shift taking place in society as we know it, we are faced with a question: Through constant change, is there strength in what remains? In regard to the personal or the intimate, life may be nothing more than a stripping away. But when something fades away, does newness ever bloom?





Without any elaboration or discussion, Method asked four artists to give their own interpretation for a simple yet complex phrase: What Remains?



Participating Artists:



Yashwant Singh



Yashwant Singh was Born in Bharatpur (Rajasthan) in 1994, Yashwant Singh received both BFA (2017) and MFA (2019) degrees from the College of Art, New Delhi, where he is now based. His continuous engagement in Art Practice has developed a distinctive approach to painting, primarily figurative. Yashwant's work locates its foundation in his strong perseverance of the idea of landscape and its presence in current times. He engages himself in painting, performance and sculpture. He often uses his own body to take body prints.



Yashwant's work has been included in numerous group exhibitions such as Kochi Student Biennale, AIFACS, National Exhibition, Bombay Art Society and Gallery ONKAF. He is an active member of the "in_process" open-source performance group since 2018.



Artist Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/master_yashwant_singh/



Bhagyashri Dange



Bhagyashri is a Mumbai based artist who did her BFA in drawing and painting from Sir J.J School of Art, Mumbai and then her MFA in printmaking from Kala Bhavana, Shantiniketan. Her works have been part of group shows at Jehangir Art Gallery, the Engravist Printmaking Biennale, Artildgallery and kbexhibit.



Artist Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perpxtualmotion_/



Roshni Bhatia



Roshni is an artist and art therapist based in Bengaluru, India. Her artistic practice explores intuition as a tool of enquiry in understanding the many facets of the self. It spans a variety of media and allows for the articulation of notions that are not limited by language. She highlights the process of making in her work by reassessing what is often seen as ‘errors'.



Roshni received her bachelor's in Contemporary Art Practices from Srishti Institute of Art, Design, and Technology, Bengaluru, and masters in Art Therapy from Lasalle College of the Arts, Singapore. As a trauma-informed art therapist, she has worked with children, youth, and communities from India and Singapore.

Artist Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perpxtualmotion_/



Arshi Sayed



Arshi Sayed is a Mumbai-based multi-media artist with a diploma in graphic design and communication. Her work revolves around the exploration of the self that exists within the visible self. An ecosystem of passing thoughts, obsessive behaviours, death, and grief; an interplay of various forms of matter. It explores mental and spiritual displacement, growth of metaphysical life forms; a contraption of being and believing.



Artist Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unauthorizedpancakes/



When: 11th November to 27th November 2021



Where: Method Art Space, Mezzanine Floor, Nagindas Master Road, Besides Burma Burma, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001



