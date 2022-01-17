WFP decides to resume operations in western Sudan

Khartoum, Jan 17 (IANS) The United Nations' World Food Program (WFP) has decided to resume operations in western Sudan's North Darfur State after around two weeks of suspension.



WFP Country Director Eddie Rowe has announced the resumption of food distribution in different localities of North Darfur, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by the state-run SUNA news agency.



Rowe condemned the recent looting and attacks on the agency's warehouses in the state's capital El Fasher, stressing the need to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice.



On December 31, 2021, the WFP announced the suspension of its operations in North Darfur, two days after the attacks by unknown armed groups. Over 5,000 metric tons of food were estimated to have been taken away.



