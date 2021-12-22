Wet spell over Western Himalayan region till December 29: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast a wet spell over Western Himalayan region between December 22 and 29 and over plains of northwest India during December 26 and 29.



Besides, there would be abatement of cold wave conditions from northwest & central India over next three days.



While cold wave conditions prevailed in some parts over Odisha and in isolated pockets over Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana, cold day conditions were experienced in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh, the IMD said in a release on Wednesday.



Under the influence of a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels, isolated rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Thursday.



Thereafter, two Western Disturbances in quick succession, the first from December 24 and second from December 26 are very likely to influence northwest India.



"Under their influence, light isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan region on December 24 and 25 and light isolated rainfall is expected over northern parts of Punjab & Haryana during same period," the IMD said, adding, "Thereafter, under the influence of intense fresh Western Disturbance from December 26, precipitation activity is very likely to increase further over northwest India with light/moderate scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan region during December 26 to 29 with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Kashmir region and Himachal Pradesh on December 27."



Light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during December 26 to 29 and over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand during December 27 to 29.



Meanwhile, gradual rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius is very likely over most parts of Northwest & Central India during next three days and no significant change thereafter. "No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of East India during next 24 hours and rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter.



Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very likely over Odisha during next 48 hours and over East Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and abatement thereafter.



