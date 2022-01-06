Wet spell over northwest, central India till Jan 9, fall in night temp thereafter

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said the wet spell over northwest and central India would continue till January 9, the same day when the night temperatures would start falling by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius over northwest India.



A fresh Western Disturbance (WD) induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to form over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood Friday, the IMD said, adding: "With the movement of WD, rainfall is very likely to increase from Friday with fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region till January 9 and decrease significantly thereafter."



Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan/Muzaffarabad on Friday and isolated heavy to very heavy falls on Saturday. Isolated heavy rainfal/snowfall is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh on January 8 and 9 and over Uttarakhand on January 8. Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, north Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh till January 9 and decrease significantly thereafter.



Isolated thunderstorms with lightning/hail are very likely over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during Friday, and Saturday, over west Madhya Pradesh till January 8 and over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh from January 8 till 10.



Rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh is likely to increase from January 10 with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu.



Minimum temperatures are above normal by 3-6 degrees Celsius over most parts of northwest, central India and Gujarat and near normal over rest parts of north India. No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over most parts of northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during next three days and (it will) fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter.



No cold wave conditions are likely over north India during next five days.



There would be dense fog in isolated pockets in night/morning hours very likely over Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim during next two days and over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, west Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 24 hours.



--IANS

niv/vd