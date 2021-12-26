Wet spell across northwest, central, east India: IMD

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted a wet spell across northwest, central and east India in next 3-4 days.



A 'Western Disturbance', seen as a cyclonic circulation over east Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan and an induced cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood at lower tropospheric levels. Also, a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood to Vidarbha across east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh at lower tropospheric levels.



"Under the influence of the above systems, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall/snowfall very likely over Western Himalayan Region till December 28, light rainfall at isolated to scattered places very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Rajasthan till December 28, and scattered to fairly widespread over Uttar Pradesh during December 27 to 29," the IMD forecast said.



Isolated thunderstorm, lightning, and hailstorm is also likely over wast & adjoining west Uttar Pradesh on December 28. Further, light to moderate, isolated to scattered rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha area of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal on December 28 and 29.



Isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorm are also likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on December 28 and 29, over west Madhya Pradesh and Marathawada on December 28, and over Bihar and Jharkhand on December 29.



Minimum temperatures are 2-4 degrees Celsius above normal average in many parts of northwest and adjoining central India and east India. They are near normal over rest parts of central India, the IMD said.



There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of northwest India during the next three days and fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter. Also, no significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over central and east India during next five days.



Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, and north Rajasthan at night/morning hours during the next three days, it added.



--IANS

niv/vd







