West Indies vs Pakistan ODI series postponed after new COVID-19 cases emerge

Dubai, Dec 16 (IANS) The One-day International (ODI) series between West Indies and Pakistan, scheduled to start in Karachi on December 18, has now been postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022 after five more members of the visiting team tested COVID-19 positive on Thursday.



The Cricket West Indies (CWI) informed that five more members of the squad tested positive, taking the total number of cases to nine since their arrival in Karachi on December 9.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the CWI then issued a joint statement, saying the ODI series will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022.



"On Thursday morning and as part of the PCB COVID-19 Protocols, Rapid Antigen tests were conducted on the remaining 15 West Indies players and six-player support personnel. All 21 members of the West Indies touring party returned negative test results. As such, Thursday's T20 International (T20I) proceeded as planned," PCB said in a statement.



"However, taking into consideration both the teams' welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series, which forms part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," it added.



The statement said that the members of the touring team, who had tested negative after Wednesday's PCR and Thursday's rapid antigen tests, would depart from Pakistan after the Karachi T20I.



"Those who have tested positive will complete their isolation in Karachi before their travel arrangements are finalised to allow them to rejoin their families in time for Christmas celebrations," the statement read.



