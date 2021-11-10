West Bengal formulating new transfer policy for govt doctors

Kolkata, Nov 10 (IANS) The West Bengal Health Department has developed a draft policy for the transfer of doctors serving in government hospitals and health centres, proposing that no one will be allowed to stay at a particular place for more than five years, and it will now be sent to the Chief Minister for approval.



The process of formulating the new policy started after 40-year-old doctor Abantika Bhattacharya, serving in Midnapore Medical College, allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze in September this year over the existing transfer policy. She was looking for a transfer in Kolkata because she wanted to take care of her autistic daughter.



Ghosh, who died on September 1, wrote in her last Facebook post on August 16: "Where peace lies for me a.. job resignation? After eight years of peripheral service - again dragged to another peripheral service in the same job capacity - can't take it anymore."



The incident has shaken the medical community and many doctors' bodies had come to the front to question the government's transfer policy in public healthcare services. Many political leaders and associations have also alleged nepotism and favouritism by the Health Department while initiating the transfers of government doctors.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also doubles up as the state Health Minister, had asked the Health Department to look into the transfer policy of the doctors so that the question of favouritism doesn't arise. After a careful consideration of two months, the department found out that of the 6,000 doctors serving in the state at least 20 to 25 per cent stay at a place for years without any promotion.



"We have found that some doctors stay close to their homes for years. They are neither promoted nor transferred. The transfer orders of these doctors are issued and then for some unknown reason, not implemented. This is a very delicate issue and the state government wants to handle the issue with all seriousness and sensitivity," a senior official of the department said.



According to the draft policy, no one will be allowed to stay at a particular place for years, and will have to get transferred at regular intervals like the other doctors.



"The government is very sensitive in protecting the interest of the doctors but that doesn't mean someone will take advantage of the situation and others will suffer. The government is keen to safeguard the interest of all the doctors impartially and equally," the official added.



According to sources in Swasthya Bhavan - the state Health Department headquarters, there are about 6,000 posts including head professors, assistant professors and technicians in 14 medical colleges across the state, while around 14,000 doctors including senior doctors from RMO (Resident Medical Officers) level are working in different health centres of the state.



--IANS

sbg/vd