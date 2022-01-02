West Bank, Gaza witness renewed tensions

Ramallah/Gaza, Jan 2 (IANS) Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have flared up, causing a spate of injuries among Palestinians in the West Bank and damage in the Gaza Strip.



The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said in a statement that 85 Palestinian protesters were injured during clashes late Saturday night in the village of Burqa, north of the West Bank city of Nablus, reports Xinhua news agency.



Palestinian witnesses in the village said that the clashes erupted when a group of Israeli settlers tried to reach the settlement of Homesh, which was evacuated in 2005.



The PRCS statement added that five Palestinian protesters were shot and wounded by Israeli soldiers during clashes near the West Bank city of Qalqilya, while dozens fainted after inhaling tear gas fired by the soldiers.



Similar clashes also took place in two villages near the city of Jenin in the northern tip of the West Bank between dozens of Palestinian protestors and Israeli soldiers, leaving several protesters injured by rubber bullets and tear gas.



The Israeli army has made no immediate comment on the clashes or the Palestinian injuries.



In Gaza, Israeli fighter jets and tanks on Saturday night attacked several military posts and facilities that belong to the armed wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in southern and northern Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian security sources.



Several explosions were heard in the two areas, and flames of fire and smoke were seen coming out from the targeted military posts, the sources said, adding that damage was caused but no injuries were reported.



The Israeli strikes and bombing came in response to the earlier firing of two rockets from the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, which landed on the shores of southern Israel, causing no damage or injuries.



Israel has accused Hamas militants of launching the two rockets, but no one has claimed responsibility yet.



