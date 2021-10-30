Welcome kids at school gates on Nov 1, says Stalin

Chennai, Oct 30 (IANS) It is our bounden duty to welcome the young children studying in Classes 1-8 at the school gates with a smiling face as they return to schools after nearly one and a half years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Saturday.



In a statement issued here, he said the children are coming to the school from November 1 onwards after a long time and they should be welcomed in such a manner that enthuses and energises them.



He also said school teachers and others can welcome the children by offering them sweets and flowers.



Stalin also requested the teachers to tell or ask the students to tell stories, ask them to paint, play or any other activity that would increase their memory power in the classroom during the first two weeks.



He also requested MPs, MLAs and member of local bodies in welcoming the students at the school gates.



For the past one-and-half years, schools were closed due to the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in Tamil Nadu.



Schools were reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 sometime back.



