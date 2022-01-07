Weekend Lockdown: Delhi Police answer queries on social media

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The Delhi Police took to social media to answer various queries of the people regarding the weekend lockdown that is set to kick-in from Friday night.



To curb further spread of Covid-19, the national capital will remain under a stringent curfew from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.



People posted several questions on Delhi Police's official Twitter handle regarding the night curfew. Though the police responded to few of them, many queries went unanswered.



Responding to one of the questions posed by a Twitter user, the Delhi Police said that industries with on-site labour will run as usual, following all Covid appropriate behaviour.



The police further requested the residents of the national capital to adhere to the weekend curfew guidelines and follow all the Covid protocols.



Triggered by the new Coronavirus variant, Omicron, the Covid situation in Delhi is deteriorating on a daily basis.



Delhi on Thursday reported 15,097 fresh Covid cases, a significant rise of 41 per cent from the previous day. It was the highest single-day rise after May 8 when the tally was at 17,364. The new cases have pushed the overall infection tally to 14,89,463 in the city.



"The police are leaving no stones unturned to strictly implement the DDMA guidelines. And the weekend lockdown will also be imposed with the same dedication," said an official.



