Weathermen forecast rain in TN on Monday

Chennai, Nov 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is likely to receive heavy rain on Monday following a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal near the state's southern coast, the Met Department has predicted.



The sky will remain generally cloudy and there would be moderate rain across the state with thunderstorms, the Department added.



A report of the Met Department said that there would be low-pressure areas over Sri Lanka off the Tamil Nadu coast with an associate cyclonic circulation extending up to 3.1 km above main sea level.



The statement also said that the circulation is likely to persist over the next two to three days.



On Sunday also, Chennai and the adjoining areas received scattered to moderate rain due to the impact of the low-pressure system.



Ennore received 24 mm rain, while Meenambakkam received 8 mm, the Met Department added.



The North-East monsoon has touched the shores of the state bringing in heavy to moderate rains.



Thunderstorms are mostly accompanied by heavy rain in parts of the state and southern Tamil Nadu has received heavy rain for the past few days bringing in high inflow in reservoirs in Tirunelveli district and Madurai.



--IANS

aal/ksk/











