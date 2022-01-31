Weather to remain generally cloudy in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Jan 31 (IANS) Weather remained cloudy and dry in J&K and Ladakh on Monday as the India Meteorological department (IMD) forecast another spell of rain and snow by the middle of this week.



"Weather remained largely cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Monday. Another spell of rain/snow is likely by the middle of this week", an officer of the IMD said.



Srinagar had minus 1.6, Pahalgam minus 4.8 and Gulmarg minus 6.6 as the minimum temperature.



In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 14.7, Leh minus 8.2 and Kargil minus 14.4 as the minimum.



Jammu city had 7.7, Katra 7.0, Batote 1.3, Banihal 1.0 and Bhaderwah minus 0.3 as the night's lowest temperature.



