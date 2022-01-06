Weather office issues advisory for J&K

Srinagar, Jan 6 (IANS) The local Meteorological department (MeT) on Thursday issued an orange colour weather warning for J&K forecasting heavy to very heavy precipitation from Friday evening till Saturday late night.



Sonam Lotus, director of the MeT department issued a statement today saying, "IMD issues orange colour weather warming for J&K for January 8th.



"As expected, weather improved significantly in J&K and Ladakh today.



"Another spell of intense precipitation (heavy to very heavy) rain/snow, most likely during January 7th evening/night till 8th. Gradual improvement from 9th onwards in J&K.



"This may affect surface & air transportation on the 8th. It may cause avalanche/landslide in vulnerable spots.



"People are once again requested not to venture in avalanche prone area (Our data shows that most avalanches are triggered during intense heavy snowfall). People must follow traffic advisory seriously.



"Maintain proper ventilation in your rooms," said the director.



--IANS

sq/dpb



