Weather likely to remain dry till new year eve in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 29 (IANS) Minimum temperature remained below the freezing point in Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday as the weather office forecast a snowless new year eve on December 31.



An official of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said weather is likely to remain dry till December 31 and the new year revellers would have to bear with a snowless new year eve.



There is, however, consolation for those intending to welcome the new year in the ski resort of Gulmarg which is already bedecked with a blanket of snow to thrill the revellers.



Srinagar had minus 2.3, Pahalgam minus 6.6 and Gulmarg minus 10.4 as the minimum temperature.



Drass town of Ladakh had minus 17.4, Leh minus 14.7 and Kargil minus 14.3 as the minimum.



Jammu city had 5.0, Katra 5.4, Batote 0.9, Banihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah minus 0.5 as the night's lowest temperature.



--IANS

sq/dpb