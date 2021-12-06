Weather improves in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 6 (IANS) After a day of rain/snow, weather started improving in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Monday.



Sonam Lotus, director of the Meteorological Department (MeT) said, "As expected, weather has improved and it is mainly clear in all districts of J&K and Ladakh.



"There is possibility of light rain/snow around December 8-9th at some places.Overall, no significant weather change for the next 10 days in both UTs. Expect gradual fall in night temperatures."



The minimum temperature was 2.6 in Srinagar, it was 0.6 in Pahalgam and minus 7.0 in Gulmarg.



Drass town of Ladakh had minus 12.0, Leh had minus 6.1 and Kargil minus 5.8 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 10.8, Katra 9.2, Batote 3.2, Banihal 1.4 and Bhaderwah 2.0 as the minimum.



