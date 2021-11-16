We have all the conditions needed for occupying seat of Afghanistan at UN: Taliban

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The Taliban government in Afghanistan has urged the United Nations (UN) to recognise the new regime in Kabul, saying the Taliban want to have "positive relations" with all countries, including the United States, Express Tribune reported.



In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Taliban Spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban "opened up a new phase" of investments and joint ventures in Afghanistan.



The spokesperson further said that the Taliban regime was complying with the Doha agreement and the government would not let international terrorist outfits operate on its soil, the report said.



He claimed the Taliban have the support of the Afghan nation and had established its writ across Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban "represented people's aspirations".



According to Shaheen, the Taliban government fulfilled the criteria to become a member of the UN.



"We hope legal requirements will supersede political preferences," he said without elaborating on these "preferences".



Last month, UN chief Antonio Guterres had slammed the Taliban for breaking promises over girls' education. "I am particularly alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken," he had told reporters.



