We deserve to have more points, says Bengaluru FC coach Pezzaiuoli

Goa, Dec 15 (IANS) Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli has addressed the areas of concern his side needs to rectify ahead of their clash against ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday in the Indian Super League (ISL).



He said the club has managed only one win in six matches so far but the team deserves to have more points in the league.



Pezzaiuoli cautioned against ATK Mohun Bagan's strong attacking line-up, urging his experienced players to step up.



"The players are very motivated. I don't think that is an issue. We deserve to have more points than we have right now. That's where we are unhappy. Not with the building up of the performance. But how are we getting the goals? That's all we talk about. It means the team needs to step up one step higher. It's not easy against an opponent like ATK Mohun Bagan, but we need to," said the German manager.



The coach said that the more experienced players need to step up and be vocal to guide the youngsters.



"Irrespective of who's injured, the available players need to take charge and bring the best out of each other," said the coach.



Asked about the match against ATK Mohun Bagan, the coach said, "ATKMB are a quality team with Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and others. They are very good on the counter and we need to make sure we're not caught out, to make sure the team is well organised for any attack."



He opined that after a string of losses, the team is capable of bouncing back.



"We're trying to find a new identity in our playing style, but the pressure is always on Bengaluru FC because we're a big club. Maybe luck hasn't been on our side but that doesn't matter, we have to keep working hard," he said.



--IANS



inj/akm