WBBL: Shafali stars in Sydney's five-wicket win over Hobart

Hobart, Oct 17 (IANS) Indian opener Shafali Verma's first WBBL half-century and a fine all-round display from Ellyse Perry led Sydney Sixers to five-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League match, here on Sunday.



Courtesy a strong bowling display from Perry (2/9) and Maitlan Brown (2/23), Sixers restricted the Hurricanes to 125/9, but when Alyssa Healy (3) and Ashleigh Gardner (3) departed cheaply, the Sydney club looked wobbly at 14/2.



A 63-run partnership between Perry (27) and Verma (57) then steadied the case and while both departed with runs still required, Nicole Bolton (17 n.o.) and Maitlan Brown (4 n.o.) sealed the win for Sydney with three balls to spare.



In another match, the Perth Scorchers started their Weber WBBL campaign with a thrilling super over victory over the Brisbane Heat, as they pulled off one of the greatest fightback wins.



Heat captain Jess Jonassen's 3/16 had helped restrict the Scorchers to 137/7, and her team looked well on track in reply before a stunning collapse saw them finishing their 20 overs on 137/9.



An entertaining Super Over battle of the South Africans saw Anneke Bosch smack 11 runs from four Marizanne Kapp deliveries, setting the Scorchers 13 runs to win from Jonassen's over.



Two huge sixes from Scorchers skipper Sophie Devine got the job done, sealing an entertaining victory.



