Waterlogging, power supply cut, threat of more rains in Chennai

Chennai, Nov 8 (IANS) Power cut or supply at a very low voltage, threat of more rains resulting in waterlogged roads and homes getting inundated, that is Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu on Monday morning.



"Since morning there is no power supply in our locality. I tried calling the call centre numbers to complain several times and every time I heard the recorded voice saying that you are the caller number 101, 96, 85 and later the line got disconnected," residents of Mylapore told IANS.



"However, one should praise the Aavin and the milk delivery woman for bringing the milk packet as usual," she added.



Power supply was cut in West Mambalam and Mandaveli areas for the past two days, a resident of the two areas told IANS.



According to V. Senthilbalaji, Minister for Electricity, out of about 44.50 lakh power connections in Chennai power supply has been stopped for 12,297 connections for safety reasons.



With the weather department predicting more rains for the next couple of days, the one prayer or thought in the minds of citizens is "let there be no another 2015 floods."



It is said water is a great leveller. And that was proved on Sunday here in Tamil Nadu's capital city Chennai, one of the cities under the smart city project.



On Sunday early morning, Saravanan belonging to middle class residing in a rented accomodation near Luz, an upmarket locality in the smart city Chennai was woken up rudely with rain water entering his small dwelling.



Later he and his family sought refuge at his sister's place.



His neighbour, a businessman and his family too lost sleep as they saw water from the road entering their ground floor.



Both of them as well as other residents in that locality are hoping that the situation would improve with the government pumping out the sewerage water.



"Story of a mega city called Chennai: Jan-Oct water scarcity. Nov & Dec water scares the city!" a meme sums it all up.



Meanwhile, officials of Greater Chennai Corporation, fire service, police and others are in the process of pumping out the stagnant water to provide respite for the people.



Many suburban areas are under water and public transport has been affected in some areas.



The Greater Chennai Corporation has supplied about 3.36 lakh food packets to those affected by the rains. The food is being cooked at 15 kitchens. Medical camps and vaccination camps were also being organised in all the 200 divisions in Chennai.



For the second day in succession, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his cabinet colleagues visited several rain hit localities and supervised the rain relief operations.



