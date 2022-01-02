Watch out for these new TV shows in 2022

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) As 2022 has already knocked on the door and we become witness to a new dawn, the TV industry is also set to bring some new dramas for its audience.



Take a glimpse of what you can watch on your television sets in 2022.





'Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan'



The show will be bringing diverse talents from every nook and corner of the country. Bollywood actress Partineeti Chopra has been roped in for the reality show 'Hunarbaaz'. She will be joining Mithun Chakraborty and Karan Johar on the panel of judges. The show will be airing soon on Colors.





'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'



The show will play along the lines of how a loving family functions. It is a Hindi remake of the Bengali show 'Khorkuto'. Produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, Rajesh Ramsingh, Pradeep Kumar, Saibal Banerjee, Pia Bajpiee, and Shaika Parveen, the show stars Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani in pivotal roles.



Family drama 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' will start from January 3 at 7 p.m. on Star Plus.





'Swarna Swar Bharat'



The devotional singing reality show - 'Swarna Swar Bharat' will have renowned poet Kumar Vishwas and veteran singers Kailash Kher and Suresh Wadkar as judges and they will evaluate performances of the contestants on parameters of 'sur', 'bhaav' and 'saar'. Popular actor Ravi Kishan will be seen as the host. It will be airing soon on Zee TV.





'India's Got Talent'



The talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent' will be judged by theatre, film and TV personality Kirron Kher, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, rapper Badshah, lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir. The show will be hosted by Arjun Bijlani.



The show is all set to start from January 15, 2022 on Sony Entertainment Television.





'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan'



Reem Sameer Shaikh and Zain Imam have been roped in for upcoming romantic thriller 'Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawaan'. Reem Sameer will be portraying the character of Paakhi, an eternal optimist girl, running an event management company. Zain, on the other hand, will be seen as a businessman and tech-genius, Agasthya. It also features Akshit Sukhija playing the character of Ishaan.



Produced by Dipti Kalwani, the show will be airing soon on Colors.





'Naagin 6'



Helmed by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, 'Naagin' is coming back with its sixth season. During one of the episodes of 'Bigg Boss 15', Ekta revealed that the name of one of the lead actresses will start with the letter 'M'. Popular Naagin actresses Anita Hassanandani (Naagin 3) and Surbhi Chandna (Naagin 5) had also joined Ekta Kapoor on 'Bigg Boss 15'. It will be airing on Colors.





'Superstar Singer 2'



The singing reality show 'Superstar Singer' is all set to return back with its second season. Recently Sony Entertainment Television has shared the promo on their official social media account. 'Superstar Singer 1' was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Javed Ali, and Alka Yagnik.



The singing reality show will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.





'Sab Satrangi'



Set in the backdrop of Lucknow, this show revolves around the Maurya family, featuring protagonist Mankameshwar a.k.a. Manu played by actor Mohit Kumar, a good-hearted and hardworking man. Joining him is Dayashakar Pandey who plays Shyam Babu, his father and Joyoshree Arora as grandmother. The show will be airing soon on Sony SAB.





'MTV Roadies'



The adventure-based reality show 'Roadies' is all set to return with its eighteenth season. Shooting of the show will start from January end in South Africa. During its last season Rannvijay Singh was the mentor and host. The seventeenth season was judged by Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar and Sandeep Singh.



'Roadies' will be coming soon on MTV.



