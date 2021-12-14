Wasim Rizvi resigns from Shia board after converting

Lucknow, Dec 14 (IANS) Jitendra Narain Singh Tyagi nee Waseem Rizvi on Tuesday resigned from the membership of the Shia Waqf Board.



He handed over his resignation to the chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, Ali Zaidi, before the meeting of the Board.



Waseem Rizvi had converted to Hinduism last week and had taken on the name of Jitendra Narain Singh Tyagi. He claimed that 'fatwas' were being issued almost every week for his beheading and he felt unsafe as a Muslim.



