Warner says he will go into IPL auction for next season

Sydney, Oct 28 (IANS) Australia opener David Warner has said that he will be putting his name up in the auction for the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he wants to make a fresh start in the cash-rich league.



Warner, who turned 35 on Thursday, said he will definitely go into the auction pool as he does not expect to be retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad and with two new teams coming in next season, it was time to make a fresh start.



Warner, who was stripped of the Sunrisers captaincy earlier in the season, said being left out of the squad for the final six games of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 was a "tough pill to swallow".



He said he is still to get an explanation from Sunrisers Hyderabad for dropping him from the team.



"It was a tough pill to swallow," Warner told a morning show on Australian radio station SEN, on Thursday.



"I kind of laughed at the reasoning, that two guys were hitting the ball out of the middle a little bit better than I was. Given tha' when you're playing th' game you're playing the scenario…," he said.



"Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts around there. What you have to do as a professional athlete is take it on the chin do everything you can for the team.



"Not being able to go there, run drinks, and be around was when it sort of hit home that it could be personal, and I'm still yet to get those answers."



Warner said he has likely played his final game for Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he has spent eight seasons and with whom he won the 2016 championship.



"I will put my name in the auction," he confirmed to the radio station. "By the signs of the recent IPL, I won't be retained by t'e Sunrisers, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start."



--IANS



bsk