Wardrobe refresh with these new fashion releases

By IANSlife

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANSlife) As the world prepares for a new beginning, the mood is sober, yet hopeful. Sophisticated tailoring meets high-quality materials to create a modern interpretation of indispensable pieces - infused with new ways of functionality. Generous volumes, substantial fabrics. Attractive proportions and iconic shapes are sculpted into new silhouettes.





Reebok x Cardi B's 'Let Me Be... In My World'



Following the huge success of Reebok x Cardi B's 'Let Me Be... In My World' capsule collection this summer, the famous brand and legendary musician are joining up again for the second drop, 'Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime.' Cardi B's Home of NYC at Night collection includes a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker as well as a full new fashion range that pays homage to the city's brilliant lights and dynamic skyline. Cardi's legacy is continued in this collection, which pays homage to the city that helped her become who she is today.



The all-new collection starts at INR 3,599/- on shop4reebok.com, selectReebok shops, and Superkicks.



+J Fall/Winter 2021 Collection Strength and Sensibility



The Fall/Winter 2021 +J collection features modern reinterpretations of winter classics. Basic items are lifted to another level and reworked in a more luxurious way. Visual whites and variations of red are energy pools in a subdued palette of black, navy, graphite, khaki, and caramel. Crafted from polyester satin, cashmere, extra fine merino, tactile leather and habotai silk, this season's collection wraps us in comfort and attractive, contemporary elegance.



The lineup includes 25 items for women, 17 items for men.



Label Ritu Kumar's Black Floral Print Velvet Bomber Jacket



A black bomber jacket perfect for transitional weather, featuring a stunning floral design with a zip down the front. Made with velvet, the jacket adds a fun flair to your evening outfit.



Priced at Rs 6,900/- Available online.



Onitsuka Tiger Launches the "Year Of Onitsuka Tiger"



Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger continues to present a contemporary collection that combines fashion with sports, and heritage with innovation. This time, as Part 1 of this project, the brand has collaborated with the legendary Japanese illustrator, designer, and model maker Yasushi Nirasawa, known as a genius of heteromorphy, and revealed the creatures he drew for Onitsuka Tiger in his later years. The special collection features these two creatures called the OnitsukaTiger Man in blue and red with patterns inspired by Onitsuka Tiger Stripes.



The collection is available at the Onitsuka Tiger store in DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.



Versace's all new Eyewear Collection- FW 21



The new Versace Eyewear Collection presents an outstanding selection of contemporary optical and sunglass styles bound to reach iconic status. The modern silhouettes are enriched with an exclusive array of revisited house codes, including the 3D La Greca, the Medusa Biggie temple, and the open-wire Safety Pin temple.



Availability of the collection - Sunglass Hut



Panerai Piccolo Due Madreperla (Pam01280)



A versatile and eclectic expression of Italian taste, the Panerai Piccolo Due Madreperla balances advanced materials with sophisticated aesthetic features. The aesthetic is unprecedented by Panerai, enhanced by iridescent mother-of-pearl, a lustrous material that endows each watch with a unique character. It proves an elegant complement to the pink gold colour hands, applied numerals and date window that gleam with warm radiance, and reflects the light shed by numerals and indices filled by white SuperLumiNovaTM with green luminescence.



All timepieces are available at Panerai Boutiques in Delhi & Mumbai. Prices available on request



The Floral Edit '21



From big, bursting blooms and smaller, dainty prints to 3-dimensional details. This timeless collection is the perfect fall/festive edit. Dreamy and edgy it is the perfect juxtaposition between the duality of delicate and daring, bringing to light the designer's innate ability to amalgamate era's in fashion and her uniquely stirring approach to design. The printed saris make for the ultimate winning combination - they're breezy enough to combat the sweltering heat, and contemporary enough to make a sartorial statement. Her pre-constructed saris are apt for women of all ages as they are effortless.



"Lohri Festival" special by Rangriti



People begin to dance to the tunes of cheerfulness and happiness at their best during the celebration of Lohri in traditional outfits like Salwar Kameez, Patiala Salwar, Palazzos suit and many more embellished. There are many traditions and rituals that go into Lohri celebrations and people easily miss out on important things that are shopping. The Collection of Rangriti presents a range of ethnic ensembles inspired by the tradition of classical Indian with a modern twist.



Available at - All EBO'S and MBO'S, Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Ajio,Tata Cliq,Nykaa Fashion, Snapdeal.



Prada's Latest FW Eyewear Collection



The new Prada Symbole sunglasses feature a sharp geometric design that recalls a rectangular shape. The bold frame is made from a fine combination of acetate layers, highlighted by contrasting colors on the lens profiles. The style is all about the signature three-dimensional temple construction personalized by an iconographic interpretation of Prada's traditional triangle logo. Presented in hues of Black with Talc, Tortoise, Black Marble, Black with Blue and Orange.



Available online.



