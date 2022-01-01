Wanted gold smuggler nabbed by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has nabbed a gold smuggler who was wanted in an gold seizure case at the IGI Airport in Delhi.



The accused, Mohammed Shakeel, was wanted in a Customs gold seizure case, in which the police seized 7.790 kg gold at the IGI Airport on February 20, 2021, the police said.



During the investigation, it was found that the owner of the gold consignment was Mohammad Shakeel, who ran a gold smuggling racket with the help of two others -- Mohammad Irfan and Mohammad Kashif.



The travel records of Kashif indicated that he left India for Dubai on August 31, 2021. Irfan was arrested on October 1, 2021. Shakeel was not joining the investigation and was still at large, despite being served notice under, officials said.



On the request of the Customs department, the task was assigned to a team of narcotics cell of Crime Branch to render assistance in arresting Shakeel. During the probe, the police team got the information of Shakeel's presence in the Jama Masjid area, and a secret informer was deployed.



On Friday, secret information was received that Shakeel would come to the New Delhi Railway Station in the evening.



Accordingly, a trap was laid and Shakeel was nabbed by a team of the Crime Branch from outside the railway station while he was trying to flee.



The police said that Shakeel was the kingpin of the gold smuggling racket.



