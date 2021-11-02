Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) A wanted criminal has been arrested in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.



According to the police, the accused named Devendra Pratap (42) had abducted a couple from Anand Vihar in 2018, robbed them at gunpoint and dumped them in Mayur Vihar Phase 1.



A Police PCR van, which had noticed the couple shouting, intercepted the car and managed to nab one of the occupants, Rohit Sharma while all other accused managed to flee.



Earlier, Devendra was arrested in an attempt to murder case along with an aide in March, but was released in June.



A case was registered and investigation was taken up by local police.



