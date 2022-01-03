Wankhede's tenure ends at NCB, will report to DG DRI

New Delhi, Jan 3 (IANS) Narcotic Control Bureau's Mumbai Zone head Sameer Wankhede will report to DG, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). His tenure at NCB ended on Monday.



IRS Sameer Wankhede faced a lot of flak after arresting Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with a drug case.



During Aryan Khan case, Sameer Wankhede was given four months extension which ended on December 31.



Sameer had said that it was for the government to decide his next posting.



NCP leader Nawab Malik who held several press conferences against Wankhede had even alleged that because of lobbying by BJP leaders, Wankhede wad not transferred from NCB.



On the request of Sameer Wankhede the probe of Aryan Khan case was given to senior officials of the NCB.



As soon as the Wankhede's tenure at NCB ended, the matter started trending on social media, some requesting the home ministry to give him another term.



Earlier, during the probe in Aryan Khan case, when Wankhede was visiting his mother's grave he was followed by two people who later turned out to be cops.



Wankhede had been visiting his mother in cemetery everyday since 2015. Some individuals went to cemetery and took CCTV footage of him. Allegations were that those two individuals are Mumbai cops. Matter had been flagged off to the Mumbai Police Commissioner also.



Meanwhile, the charge sheet in Aryan Khan case is yet to be filed before the Mumbai Court. The NCB sources said they have prepared a draft charge sheet and that they wished the charge sheet would be filed by Wankhede, but now other officials will file it.



The source said they have digital evidences, testimonies, and drug sample collected during raid. The NCB is hopeful that their case is strong and will win in the court.



--IANS

atk/skp/