Wankhede leaves for Delhi amid bribe allegations, NCB to initiate probe

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) A three-member team led by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who led the cruise ship drug bust involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, left for Delhi on Monday amid bribe allegations against him. Meanwhile, the NCB vigilance unit head DDG NR Gyaneshwar Singh said that the agency will initiate an inquiry into the allegations of 'extortion' made by an independent witness in the drug case.



Singh said he will record the statements and analyze the evidence given by the witness, Prabhakar Sail, and submit a comprehensive report to the NCB. He said that certain facts have been reported through social media by the independent witness.



On being asked whether Wankhede will remain in his post as it can impact the inquiry, he said we will make a decision on the evidence found during the inquiry. "We are a professional agency and whenever we notice a thing to be enquired, we will do the inquiry", he said. The vigilance chief added that they would continue to fight the drug menace despite the personal attacks and accusations against the anti-drug trafficking body.



Wankhede has been summoned to the national capital by the NCB Director General to provide an explanation about the stunning allegations levelled by the cruiser ship raid's 'panch-witness' Prabhakar Sail on Sunday. However, the agency has termed it as a routine meeting with the top brass.



--IANS

