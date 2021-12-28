Wamiqa Gabbi had a blast working with Harrdy Sandhu in '83'

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) For actress Wamiqa Gabbi, working with Harrdy Sandhu in '83' was an absolute delight as they developed a good camaraderie during filming.



The two have earlier worked on a short video.



Talking about her experience, Wamiqa, says, "It's always a delight to work with artists like Harrdy Sandhu! We had a blast on set the last time we shot together and working with him on '83' was no less."



Commenting on the Punjabi bonding, the actress says, "We both are from Punjab and share a great camaraderie over language, food, Punjab and love of film. Work doesn't seem like it with Harrdy around and there's never a dull moment."



Wamiqa says she would like to yet again collaborate with Harrdy, "I only look forward to working with him on more and more projects and continue to entertain the audiences with our work together."



--IANS

aa/kr