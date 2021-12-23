WADA restores NDTL's accreditation, says Sports Minister Thakur

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has restored the accreditation of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) and the decision will help India achieve the highest global standards of excellence in sport, the Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Thursday.



NDTL was first suspended by WADA in August 2019 due to non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) during a WADA site visit. The suspension was continued till now as the New Delhi-based lab had failed to satisfy WADA over several corrective actions.



"National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) regains the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accreditation," Thakur wrote on his official Twitter page.



"Restoration of accreditation is a boost to India's efforts to achieve the highest global standards of excellence in sport. This is the result of untiring efforts by GOI (Government of India)," he added.



The suspension had prohibited the NDTL from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including all analysis of urine and blood samples.



--IANS



--avn