Vyapam case: CBI court awards 5 yrs rigorous imprisonment to three

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) A special CBI court in Madhya Pradesh on Monday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment to five persons in connection with a cheating case to get admission in a MBBS course related to Vyapam.



The court awarded the punishment to Dilip Kannoje (candidate) and two middlemen Hridesh Rajput and Manish Rajput and also slapped a fine on them.



The case was initially registered at Police Station Jhansi Road, Gwalior. Later the case was transferred to the CBI following a Supreme Court order.



The case relates to fraudulent admission in the PMT, 2009 examination through a decoy candidate.



The accused candidate Dilip Kannoje had hired a man to appear on his behalf in the PMT 2009 examination.



He then fabricated his admission form using which the other man had to appear in the exam.



The photograph and signature of the candidate appearing on the RASA sheet and Admission Form were allegedly different. The invigilators detected it and the accused was held.



The police had filed a charge sheet in July 2016. The CBI then started probing the matter.



During investigation, the CBI examined absconding accused. The specimen handwritings of the candidate Dilip Kannoje were sent to the CFSL along with the O.M.R. Sheet, RASA and admission handwriting.



The expert's opinion established that the specimen handwriting and signatures of the accused (candidate) did not match with the handwriting and signatures available on the question OMR Sheet and RASA Sheet.



The CBI found that Dilip Kannoje was the beneficiary candidate who got his selection in PMT 2009 without appearing in the written examination himself and later got himself admitted into the MBBS course at a medical college, Gwalior by adopting unfair means in conspiracy with others who appeared in the written examination of PMT-2009 in his place.



After thorough investigation, the CBI filed a charge sheet in the competent court, Gwalior.



The trial court found the accused guilty and awarded them five years rigorous jail term.



