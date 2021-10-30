Voting underway for Dadra & Nagar Haveli LS seat

Gandhinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) Polling is underway on Saturday for the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat reserved for ST candidates.



The seat fell vacant after the death of Mohan Delkar, the independent MP from the constituency, in February this year.



Voting is taking place across 333 booths.



The contest is a three pronged one with the Shiv Sena fielding the late MP's widow Kalavati Delkar, while the BJP has given its ticket to Mahesh Gavit, who is fighting his first major election after serving as a district panchayat councillor.



The Congress has fielded Mahesh Dhodi.



The constituency has 2.58 lakh eligible voters, including 1.22 lakh female voters.



The Election Commission has around 1,500 people deployed for election duty. As many as 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to maintain security.



As per the poll schedule, the 'silence period' (when public rallies can not be organised by candidates) is 72 hours before the polling ends and accordingly campaigning ended on Wednesday evening.



The counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.



