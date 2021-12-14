Volcano eruption on Spanish island hits new record

Madrid, Dec 14 (IANS) The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Spanish island of La Palma has continued for 87 days, has hit a new record of being the longest than the previous one in 1585.



The eruption began on September 19, three-days longer than the 84-day record set in 1585, reports Xinhua news agency.



Only two eruptions in the archipelago had lasted longer, with one in 1798 on the island of Tenerife lasting for 99 days, and the second of the Timanfaya volcano inn Lanzarote in 1730 that continued for six years.



On Sunday, explosive activity was again noticed from the Cumbre Vieja volcano after several days in which the eruption appeared to have died down, with reductions in seismic activity and the amount of lava being ejected.



The mountain emitted lava, ash and gas (mainly Sulphur Dioxide), badly affecting air quality and leading the Canary Islands regional government to issue an order to confine around 30,000 residents of the municipalities of Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso and Tazacorte.



The latest data issued by the Copernicus satellite shows that around 1,226 hectares of land have now been covered by lava on La Palma, while 2,910 buildings have been destroyed.



Meanwhile, around 50 hectares of new land have been created where the lava has reached the Atlantic Ocean off the west coast of the island.



--IANS

ksk/

