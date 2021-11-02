Voices of revolt emerging in Bihar Congress

Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) Congress leaders in Bihar started questioning the leadership of state president Madan Mohan Jha after dismal performance in Bihar by-elections.



Former MLA Rishi Mishra said that the the party is in poor shape in Bihar. This has been made amply clear by the result of the bypolls held in Tarapur and Kusheshwar Asthan.



"The Congress party is in ICU in Bihar. It has been proven through dismal performance in the by-election results. The leadership of Congress party is responsible for it," Mishra said.



"The top leadership of the Congress at national level should introspect within itself and take immediate steps," Mishra said.



"Congress state president Madan Mohan Jha should take responsibility for the poor performance of the party in Bihar and immediately resign from the post. Kusheshwar Asthan is the constituency of Madan Mohan Jha. He comes from there. He is also elected as MLC from that place. He has been an MLA from there as well. Still, the party candidate even lost his deposit. The situation of the Congress party in Tarapur is even worse."



--IANS

ajk/skp/