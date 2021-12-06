Vodafone Idea's shares jump sharply post prepaid tariff hike

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Telecom service provider Vodafone Ideas share prices have jumped nearly 50 per cent in the past one month.



The company's share price has risen from Rs 9.6 per share in early November to Rs 14.6 at Monday's close.



Notably, a larg part of the rise was seen last week. In the week that ended on Friday (December 3), the telecom operator's share price rose over 30 per cent.



It is important to note that the recent sharp rise in share prices of the company comes at a time when major Indian telecom operators, including Vodafone Idea, raised their prepaid tariffs by around 20 per cent.



The Vodafone Idea's revised tariffs came into effect from November 25.



Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the other two telecom operators which raised their prepaid tariffs in late November.



The recent hike in tariffs is expected to improve the ARPU (average revenue per-user) and aid expansion and rollout of 5G services for the companies, analysts said.



--IANS

ad/arm