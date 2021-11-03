Vivo V23e specifications revealed ahead of launch

Beijing, Nov 3 (IANS) Vivo is expected to launch its new V-series smartphone, the V23e soon and now an unboxing video of the handset has also leaked online, revealing full specifications and features.



According to the video, the smartphone will come with a water drop-notch design and a glass back panel.



The Vivo V23e will spot a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will have a 50MP selfie snapper.



The video also reveals the handset will arrive in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. At the back, the handset will feature a triple rear-camera setup along with an LED flash. The rear camera sensors sit in a rectangular-shaped module at the top-left corner of the rear panel.



A microphone is placed on the top edge of the device, whereas its bottom edge features a SIM slot, a microphone, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille. The device lacks a 3.5mm audio jack.



The device is expected to feature a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 412ppi.



Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 and pack a 4,030mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.



For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.



